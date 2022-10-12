Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCS. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

SCS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

