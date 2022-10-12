Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

