Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SF. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SF opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

