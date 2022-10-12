SFL (NYSE:SFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

NYSE SFL opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. SFL has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

