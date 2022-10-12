StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.