Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

