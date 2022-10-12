Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

NYSE SHW opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $200.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

