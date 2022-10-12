Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

