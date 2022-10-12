SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 933.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 247,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

