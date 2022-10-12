U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $865.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

