StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SIX opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

