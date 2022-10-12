Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.