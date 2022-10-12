StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

