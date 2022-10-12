Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

