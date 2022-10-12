Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
SNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SNN opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.28.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
