Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.13

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 10463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.