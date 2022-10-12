DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,307 shares.The stock last traded at $107.86 and had previously closed at $107.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.