XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 402,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,012,270 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in XPeng by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

