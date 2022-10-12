Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 171,264 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Abcam Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.