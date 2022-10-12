Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 171,264 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Abcam Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 323,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

