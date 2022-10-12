First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 571,751 shares.The stock last traded at $127.98 and had previously closed at $129.11.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

