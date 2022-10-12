United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 241,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,224,451 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 221,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.