Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,698,833 shares.The stock last traded at $13.06 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

