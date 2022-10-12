SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 103,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,110,854 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $57.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

