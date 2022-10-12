iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,703,061 shares.The stock last traded at $89.53 and had previously closed at $89.44.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJR. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,978,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 658,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after buying an additional 222,086 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 192,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

