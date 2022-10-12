Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 10.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares were up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.79. Approximately 219,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,857,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 617,607 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

