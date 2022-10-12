YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,396,951 shares.The stock last traded at $28.99 and had previously closed at $29.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

