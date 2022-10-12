RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 52,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,671,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
RLX Technology Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
