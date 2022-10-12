AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 263,794 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

