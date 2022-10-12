Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 115,007 shares.The stock last traded at $261.97 and had previously closed at $262.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average of $236.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

