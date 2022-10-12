TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 3.9%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 1,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 685,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TASK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli acquired 4,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $78,519,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.