Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Up 5%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 71,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,105,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.42%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

