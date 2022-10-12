Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 4.1%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. 33,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,460,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

