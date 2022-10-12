Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:
- 10/12/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $35.00.
- 9/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 668.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
