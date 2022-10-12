Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $35.00.

9/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock worth $255,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 668.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

