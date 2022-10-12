Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 83,000 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

STIP opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62.

