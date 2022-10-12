BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,482,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BFI stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International



BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

