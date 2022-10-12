Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 6,002 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,002 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,493,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 2,214 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,428.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,122.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $8,453.76.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

GEG opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

