Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Maltzan Marco Von Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,091.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 36,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 293.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

