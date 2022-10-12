Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. China Renaissance raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

