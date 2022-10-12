Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Jaime Pereira Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jaime Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,850.00.

Global Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GLP opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $934.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $1.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.