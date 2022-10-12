LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

