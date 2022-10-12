WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Purchases 13,518 Shares

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 13,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $14,734.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,751.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. WaveDancer, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 35.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

