Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 109,300 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 109,300 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,245,000 shares in the company, valued at C$746,350.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,125.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 26,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,610.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,923.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,671.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$540.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$560.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

BAU stock opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$13.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.73.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

