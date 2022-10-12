Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Mario M. Rosati Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $20,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,551.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Shares of AEHR opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.09.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.73%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.
