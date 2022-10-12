Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Mario M. Rosati Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $20,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,551.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,395,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

