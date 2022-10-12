Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.