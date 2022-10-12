StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

KIM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,362,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 273,151 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

