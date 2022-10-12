StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.3 %
KIM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.