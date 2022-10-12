CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $323.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 119.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.