Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of KEX stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. Kirby has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
