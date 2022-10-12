Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. Kirby has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

About Kirby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 18,106.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth $28,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 272.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth $20,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

