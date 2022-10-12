Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.