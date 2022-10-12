Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma Buys 2,000 Shares

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Palma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Palma purchased 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

FOF stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

