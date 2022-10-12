TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.07% and a negative net margin of 4,144.49%. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

